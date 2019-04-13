April 14, 2019: SOAP #3419: 1Samuel 15-16; 1Chronicles 5; Matthew 1 Scripture: 1Samuel (NIV) 16:1 I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem. I have chosen one of his sons to be king.” 6 When they arrived, Samuel saw Eliab and thought, “Surely the LORD's anointed stands here before the LORD.” 7 But the […]

April 14, 2019: SOAP #3419: 1Samuel 15-16; 1Chronicles 5; Matthew 1



Scripture: 1Samuel (NIV) 16:1 I am sending you to Jesseof Bethlehem. I have chosen one of his sons to be king.”

6 When they arrived, Samuel saw Eliab and thought, “Surely the LORD'sanointed stands here before the LORD.” 7 But the LORD said to Samuel, 'Donot consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The LORDdoes not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance,but the LORD looks at the heart.”

10 Jesse made seven of his sons pass before Samuel, but Samuel said to him,“The LORD has not chosen these.” 11 So he asked Jesse, “Arethese all the sons you have?” “There is still the youngest,”Jesse answered, “but he is tending the sheep.” Samuel said,“Send for him; we will not sit down until he arrives.” 12 So he sentand had him brought in. He was ruddy, with a fine appearance and handsomefeatures. Then the LORD said, “Rise and anoint him; he is the one.”

Observation: Samuelwas looking for a man who could be the king; God was looking for a man whocould become the king!

Application: Samuel was looking for a king, one who could take the throne that day; God was looking for a teenager to grow into a king for the next generation! Much later, when it was time for a Savior, God sent an infant! Those who work with children and youth have a very important part in God's kingdom! Parents are essential.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, bring encouragement to thehearts of parents. Keep them believingfor the big picture! Keep them believingin the future. Give them vision for the next generation. Amen

Pastor Leon

