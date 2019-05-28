May 28, 2019: SOAP #3463: Proverbs 7-9; Romans 9D Scripture: Romans (NIV) 9:17 For the Scripture says to Pharaoh: “I raised you up for this very purpose, that I might display my power in you and that my name might be proclaimed in all the earth.” Observation: God wanted Israel to know that no power […]

May 28, 2019: SOAP #3463: Proverbs 7-9; Romans 9D

Scripture: Romans (NIV) 9:17 For the Scripture says to Pharaoh: “I raised you up for this very purpose, that I might display my power in you and that my name might be proclaimed in all the earth.”

Observation: Godwanted Israel to know that no power on earth could stop Him! In the eyes of the Israelites, surely Pharaohwas great. He had brought greatsuffering to them as they served him. Hehad made their lives miserable. But nomatter how great he was, and no matter how impossible their situation, he couldnot stop God from working. God had putPharaoh in authority for this very purpose!



It is amazing to me how God worked. Hedid not just put Pharaoh to death and raise up another leader who would bekindly disposed toward the Israelites. If He had, the Israelites might have been inclined to stay inEgypt. But God did not want theIsraelites in Egypt. He wanted them toleave. He wanted them in the PromisedLand. They might have been willing tostay in Egypt, but with Pharaoh in charge, they were more than willing toleave. (Remember, even in the journey, there were some wanting to go back toEgypt!)

Application: I knowGod has put difficult people in my life for His divine purpose. Through some He wanted to refine me. Through others He wanted to teach me to livein victory. And through others He was makingme willing to accept His plan to move me. When moving is assured to be God's will, like the Israelites leavingEgypt, I am to leave in victory, headed for a sure destination! They carried the wealth of Egypt as theyheaded for the Promised Land!

Prayer: Holy Spirit, I greatly need your guidance inmy life. I do not just need you for thebig decisions and issues, but for my every-day life. Walk with me, speak to me; help me respond tothe difficult people you have placed around me. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!