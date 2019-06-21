June 21, 2019: SOAP #3487: 2Kings 6,7; 2Chronicles 20; 1Timothy 3 Scripture: 2Kings (NIV) 6:15 When the servant of the man of God got up and went out early the next morning, an army with horses and chariots had surrounded the city. “Oh, my lord, what shall we do?” the servant asked. 16 “Don't be […]

June 21, 2019: SOAP #3487: 2Kings 6,7; 2Chronicles 20; 1Timothy 3

Scripture: 2Kings (NIV) 6:15 When the servant of the man of God got up and went out early the next morning, an army with horses and chariots had surrounded the city. “Oh, my lord, what shall we do?” the servant asked. 16 “Don't be afraid,” the prophet answered. “Those who are with us are more than those who are with them.” 17 And Elisha prayed, “O LORD, open his eyes so that he may see.” Then the LORD opened the servant's eyes, and he looked and saw the hills full of horses and chariots of fire all round Elisha.

18 As the enemy came down towards him, Elisha prayed to the LORD, “Strike these people with blindness.” So, he struck them with blindness, as Elisha had asked.

Observation: Elisha'sservant was fearful of the enemy army surrounding them, so the Lord opened hiseyes to see the complete picture including God's army filling the hills allaround them. For the enemy army comingto take Elisha, the same Lord brought blindness.



Both miracles were in answer to Elisha's prayer. Elisha already knew the utterhopelessness of the enemy's position. Hewas praying for his servant to know. Inthe second prayer he was praying for the soldiers who would been killed. Instead, they were captured, fed a good meal,and sent home.

Application: The same Lord is with me today. He has not diminished in power. He can open my eyes; He can open the eyes ofthose working with me. AND He can strike those working against mewith blindness or make me invisible to them. There is just no limit to what my God can do! God has struck politicians in WashingtonD.C. with blindness when it comes to our southern border. Judgmenton our nation for the sin of abortion pours across that border every night andday.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, you are The Mighty God. With you, nothing is impossible! My life is in your hands! Amen

