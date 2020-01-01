January 02, 2020: SOAP #3682: Genesis 3-5; Luke 2 Scripture: Luke (NIV) 2:25 Now there was a man in Jerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous and devout. He was waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was upon him. 26 It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he […]

January 02, 2020: SOAP #3682: Genesis 3-5; Luke 2

Scripture: Luke (NIV) 2:25 Now there was a man inJerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous and devout. He was waiting for theconsolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was upon him. 26 It had beenrevealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before he had seen theLord's Christ. 27 Moved by the Spirit, he went into the temple courts. When theparents brought in the child Jesus to do for him what the custom of the Law required

Observation: Luke'swritings, both books of Luke and Acts, point their readers to the work of theHoly Spirit. In the first chapter of Lukewe find the promise that John the Baptist would be filled with the Holy Spirit(verse 15) and Elizabeth, John's mother, was filled with the Holy Spirit (verse41.) In the third chapter we read of John'sprophecy that Jesus would fill people with the Holy Spirit and of the HolySpirits decent on Jesus when Jesus was baptized in water. In the fourth chapter we find Jesus being ledby the Holy Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil and then ofJesus' return to Galilee in the power of the Spirit!

Application: If theHoly Spirit had such an important part in the life and ministry of Jesus, thenI should expect that the Holy Spirit would be necessary in my life andministry. If Jesus, present on earth asthe sinless Son of Man and Son of God, needed the presence of the Holy Spiritbefore beginning His ministry, how much more will I need the Holy Spirit.

Prayer: HolySpirit, lead me and speak through me like Simeon. And if I am going to live like Jesus, I amgoing to need your help! As you were withJesus, I ask you to be with me. Use me tomake Jesus look good. Amen

Pastor Leon

