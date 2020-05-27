May 26, 2020: SOAP #3827: Proverbs 4-6; Romans 8 Scripture: Romans (NIV) 8:13 For if you live according to the sinful nature, you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the misdeeds of the body, you will live, 14 because those who are led by the Spirit of God are sons […]

May 26, 2020: SOAP #3827: Proverbs 4-6; Romans 8

Scripture: Romans (NIV) 8:13 For if you live according to the sinful nature, you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the misdeeds of the body, you will live, 14 because those who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God.

15 For you did not receive a spirit that makes you a slave again to fear, but you received the Spirit of sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” 16 The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God's children.

Observation: Here is the big “if.” If, in our freedom to choose, we choose to go back to living 'according to the sinful nature, we will die.' BUT if, by the power of the indwelling Holy Spirit, we choose to take control of the body and its tendencies to sin, we will live! Hallelujah!

The choice to cut off sin is ours, but the performance is Spirit powered! We may make the choice but attempts to fulfill that choice through the power of the flesh will only fail. Neither can “will power” bring victory. Victory is only available through the indwelling of God the Holy Spirit!

Application: Having the indwelling Holy Spirit assures me that I am 'God's child.' But being 'led by the Spirit' matures me into a 'son of God.' As a child I honor God by my existence. Maturing into a son enables me to honor God by my accomplishments. I become God's valuable servant. I am valuable because I hear His voice AND I obey His directions.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, as I grow in reading and understanding the written Word, I also grow in hearing and understanding what you speak to me. Keep talking and I will keep listening. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!