May 29, 2020: SOAP #3830: Proverbs 10-12; Romans 10

Scripture: Romans (NIV) 10:8 But what does it say? “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart,” that is, the word of faith we are proclaiming: 9 That if you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved. 11 As the Scripture says, “Anyone who trusts in him will never be put to shame.”

Observation: The heart and the mouth work in coordination. Both are necessary to complete God's work in our lives. Faith in the heart that does not find a way of expression is dead. On the other hand, words in the mouth must be flowing from a heart of confidence. When the heart and the mouth are in sync, power is released. Sin is eradicated and salvation brings new life.

Application: James 2 speaks of faith; faith without works is dead. Surely one of the first works of faith will come through the mouth. It may be a simple, 'Thank you, Jesus.' It may be an expression of praise.



What begins in response to the liberating sense of freedom that salvation brings, continues as I learn more about what Jesus has done for me. Thanksgiving and praise become a normal part of my conversation. Faith builds in my heart and my conversation is filled with praise and acknowledgment of God's presence and work.



Just as the odor of Sharon cooking in the kitchen stirs my hunger for dinner, may the words of my mouth stir people's desire for God.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, how can I not speak of your greatness and goodness to me. My heart is yours. I pray that all around me hear my praise. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!