July 14, 2020: SOAP #3876: Isaiah 19-21; Hebrews 11

Scripture: Hebrews (NIV) 11:39 These were all commended for their faith, yet none of them received what had been promised.

Observation: Each lived in a different time, each had a unique challenge. Yet, they ALL were commended for their faith! Each one was faithful in their place and time. God's plan stretched over the span of time they all lived"and it continues over today. God is still commending people who are faithful meeting the challenges of today. Those now in heaven are still waiting. The full reward will not be received until all who have, and all who are, and all who will be faithful in God's plan are gathered in heaven! What a day that will be!!!

Application: My place in this world is to be faithful in fulfilling my assignment in God's overall plan. My part today is just as important as those of other generations. If I die before Jesus returns for His church, I will join the Old Testament saints in waiting for the full reward God will give to His complete body.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, find me faithful serving my generation I pray. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!