December 17, 2020: SOAP #4032: 2Peter 1-3; John 1 SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 1:14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. OBSERVATION: Christmas is not only an expression of God's love […]

December 17, 2020: SOAP #4032: 2Peter 1-3; John 1

SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 1:14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.

OBSERVATION: Christmas is not only an expression of God's love in sending His Son Jesus to die for our sins, it is also an expression of God's holiness. The sacrifice for sin had to be prepared in a way that would stand the scrutiny of the highest court in the universe. Only a sinless sacrifice could pay for the sins of others. The sacrifice had to be proven sinless not because it had no opportunity to sin, but because it had every opportunity to sin, yet resisted and remained pure! Oh, what a Savior! He met the righteous demands of the One and Only Perfectly Holy God!

APPLICATION: In love, God forgives me and pays for my sins by the death of Jesus. In holiness, He sent the same Holy Spirit that came upon Jesus " that same Holy Spirit to live within me and help me overcome temptation. Oh, what a God!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, you are amazing! You know me perfectly. You have perfectly supplied for my needs! I am blest to be yours! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

Personal note: Today has been an interesting day. No food since yesterday morning. If one thinks hard, ice chips can taste like cherry cheesecake or mashed potatoes. It is amazing what the mind can do with ice chips. Ha! My blood pressure has been low today but seems to be doing better with new IV fluids. In the last three 12-hour periods, the drainage has gone from 530 ml to 370 ml to 20 ml! I am believing that the same God who took a small boy's lunch and fed 5000, can take a 10% chance of this treatment working (given by the doctor) and make it 100%! I am believing that tomorrow I will be moved off the COVID ward to a place Sharon can visit me!!! It will be eleven days with no symptoms since the positive test.