December 18, 2020: SOAP #4033: John 2-4 SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 4:6 Jacob's well was there, and Jesus, tired as he was from the journey, sat down by the well. It was about the sixth hour. 7 When a Samaritan woman came to draw water, 18 The fact is, you have had five husbands, and the […]

December 18, 2020: SOAP #4033: John 2-4

SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 4:6 Jacob's well was there, and Jesus, tired as he was from the journey, sat down by the well. It was about the sixth hour. 7 When a Samaritan woman came to draw water,

18 The fact is, you have had five husbands, and the man you now have is not your husband. What you have just said is quite true.”

39 Many of the Samaritans from that town believed in him because of the woman's testimony, “He told me everything I ever did.”

42 They said to the woman, “We no longer believe just because of what you said; now we have heard for ourselves, and we know that this man really is the Savior of the world.”

OBSERVATION: In reading from verse 1 to verse 43 the Lord brought to my attention that He was not offended by this woman's past. The things that offended her neighbors did not offend Him. He was interested in her as a person. And He was interested in her future. Later her testimony motivated many people from the city to come out to where Jesus was at the well! Jesus stayed in their city two days! Her testimony stirred their interest, but Jesus convinced them to believe.

APPLICATION: I cannot allow someone's to offend me. I must be motivated by faith in what Jesus can do and how Jesus can use their future!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, Make me like Jesus, unoffended by someone's past but full of faith for their future. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

Personal note: Good news: today I was through with the COVID quarantine. Not so good news: they had no empty room available to which I could be moved. This hospital is full! Great news: Sharon will be able to visit me in another room! Greatest news: Every day I get to speak to three or four people about the Lord!

–This morning a nurse practitioner checked out my drainage tube and found it to be clogged. When she was done, it drained all day. I needed some replacement fluids. They have just set up a new 'meals ready to eat' bag which will feed me IV for another 24 hours. I am trusting God to stop the flow!