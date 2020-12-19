December 19, 2020: SOAP #4034: John 5-6 SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 6:7 Philip answered him, “Eight months' wages would not buy enough bread for each one to have a bite!” 8 Another of his disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter's brother, spoke up, 9 “Here is a boy with five small barley loaves and two small fish, but […]

December 19, 2020: SOAP #4034: John 5-6

SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 6:7 Philip answered him, “Eight months' wages would not buy enough bread for each one to have a bite!” 8 Another of his disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter's brother, spoke up, 9 “Here is a boy with five small barley loaves and two small fish, but how far will they go among so many?” 10 Jesus said, “Make the people sit down.” There was plenty of grass in that place, and the men sat down, about five thousand of them. 11 Jesus then took the loaves, gave thanks, and distributed to those who were seated as much as they wanted. He did the same with the fish. 12 When they had all had enough to eat, he said to his disciples, “Gather the pieces that are left over. Let nothing be wasted.” 13 So they gathered them and filled twelve baskets with the pieces of the five barley loaves left over by those who had eaten.

OBSERVATION: The disciples considered the need with 'a bite' sized mentality. Jesus met the need with an 'enough' AND 'left over' provision! He took a boy's sack lunch placed in His hands and multiplied it into a dinner that fed 5000! WOW! And with 12 baskets of left overs! A double WOW!

APPLICATION: My faith can be as limited as what I have in my hand or as limitless as the One into whose hand I place it.

PRAYER: Lord, I am a boy with a 'sack lunch' " a short devotional thought. In email, on face book and blogs I release it into your hands. Make it 'enough.' May there be 'left-overs' to share with others. Amen.

Pastor Leon

My continuing SOAP Opera: This afternoon I was moved out of the 9th floor COVID area to a room on the tenth floor. Sharon was able to visit me here for several hours. What a sweet reunion after eleven days! Even better, she will be back tomorrow!!!

–My chest tube continues to put out fluids and the doctors continue to replace it with IV fluids. I am continuing here with the Lord and He continues to bring people to my room. It is my privilege to continue to use my mouth, my testimonies, the ukulele, and SOAPs for His glory. Sharon and I feel your prayers.