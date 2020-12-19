December 20, 2020: SOAP #4035: John 7-8 SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 8:3-11 4 “Teacher, this woman was caught in the act of adultery. 5 In the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?” … 7 When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them, “If any […]

December 20, 2020: SOAP #4035: John 7-8

SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 8:3-11 4 “Teacher, this woman was caught in the act of adultery. 5 In the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?” … 7 When they kept on questioning him, he straightened up and said to them, “If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.” 8 Again he stooped down and wrote on the ground. 9 At this, those who heard began to go away one at a time, the older ones first, until only Jesus was left, with the woman still standing there. 10 Jesus straightened up and asked her, “Woman, where are they? Has no-one condemned you?” 11 “No-one, sir,” she said. “Then neither do I condemn you,” Jesus declared. “Go now and leave your life of sin.”

OBSERVATION: What an amazing encounter. That the woman was guilty was not in question. What the Law commanded was not in question. The question was: Who was morally able to condemn and bring judgment? Who was present that had no sin? Only someone who has passed every temptation without sinning is able to judge. The ONLY ONE present qualified to condemn, refused to do so. Not too long afterwards, Jesus made the sacrifice that became the basis for this guilty woman's forgiveness.

APPLICATION: Sometimes we ask forgiveness yet the next day are back doing the same thing. Jesus' words should not be interpreted as permission to continue in sin. This was no approval of sin. This was no condoning of sin. Now she was forgiven she could leave her life of sin!

PRAYER: Jesus, the Father has passed all judgment to you (John 5:22) for you are the Only One worthy. Forgive me for heaping condemnation and judgment on people. Forgive me for thinking I could take over your responsibility. Make me Your holy and merciful servant. Amen.

Pastor Leon

My personal SOAP opera: A second day with Sharoncould not have been any better! But it was, I spoke about Jesus with several and prayed with two nurses preparing to face a difficult situation. The fluid draining from my chest has cleared but not stopped. Tomorrow the doctor wants me to eat all the fatty food I can. Sharon is bringing in some cookies! On Monday, if the fluid looks clear or milky, he will better know how to proceed.