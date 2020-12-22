December 22, 2020: SOAP #4037: John 12-14 SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 13:20 I tell you the truth, whoever accepts anyone I send accepts me; and whoever accepts me accepts the one who sent me.” OBSERVATION: There are many aspects of our relationship with God. The words 'child' and 'son' have to do with our personal relationship. […]

December 22, 2020: SOAP #4037: John 12-14

SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 13:20 I tell you the truth, whoever accepts anyone I send accepts me; and whoever accepts me accepts the one who sent me.”

OBSERVATION: There are many aspects of our relationship with God. The words 'child' and 'son' have to do with our personal relationship. The words 'send' and 'sent' have to do with our assignment.



I have been sent by Jesus as He was sent by His Father. The relationship I have with Jesus while on earth should mirror the relationship He had with His Father while He was on earth. The relationship I have with Jesus is a continuation of the relationship He has with His Father. He emptied Himself of His 'Godness' to live totally as a man in relationship with His Father. I am to live as a forgiven man totally in relationship with Jesus, and through Jesus to the Father.

APPLICATION: Knowing that I am sent from God sets three foundational principles for my ministry/assignment. First: My main concern is to do His will. That is the reason I am here. Second: When I do His will, I should not take the reaction of others as personal. They are responding to what He gave me to do so I leave any response up to Him. Third: I can trust him to provide everything needed to carry out His assignment. He may work a miracle, or He may bring help through others who are responding to His voice and not to my pleading or arm-twisting. They are learning to listen; I am learning to trust; God is getting the glory!

PRAYER: Jesus, when I asked you to forgive my sins, I invited you to live in me as my LORD. Now, as my LORD, you have me in this hospital to encourage and minister to the ones you bring into my room. As you depended on our Heavenly Father, I depend on You and the Holy Spirit to use me for your glory. Holy Spirit, help me make Jesus look good. Amen.

My personal 'SOAP' saga: As the radiologist was preparing for my procedure this morning, it was discovered they had only one vial/container of the dye: they needed three. So, it was put off until Tuesday around noon. The goal is to place blocking stents above and below the injured area, then fill the middle with 'glue.' If everything goes as hoped, the doctor said I should be able to go home Wednesday. The repair should be immediate and permanent. Meanwhile I have another day to sing and talk about Jesus. Hopefully, I'll be home for Christmas. Someone should write a song!