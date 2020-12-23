December 23, 2020: SOAP #4038: John 15-18 SCRIPTURE: John 16:7 But I tell you the truth: It is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Counsellor will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you. 8 When he comes, he will convict the […]

December 23, 2020: SOAP #4038: John 15-18

SCRIPTURE: John 16:7 But I tell you the truth: It is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Counsellor will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you. 8 When he comes, he will convict the world of guilt in regard to sin and righteousness and judgment:

OBSERVATION: Something so hard to hear! Jesus was leaving! and it was for their good! They were about to experience God in a whole new way! They would no longer need to remember what was planned for the day; where would Jesus be today; what time were we to meet. The Holy Spirit would never leave them. He would live in each one!

APPLICATION: I see the Corona Virus-19 being one of the many ways Satan is trying to duplicate the work of the Holy Spirit! It spreads across every man-made barrier; it crosses every national borders. Governments and pharmaceutical companies have worked around the clock to find a way to stop its spread. Now great efforts are being made to spread the vaccine.



If there is anything spreading across the world, it is sin. If anyone has an answer to sin, it is the church of Jesus Christ. I should be as diligent in giving the gospel to everyone infected with sin as our government is in spreading vaccine for the Corona Virus.



If there is anything God wants to spread across the world, it is the power and presence of the Holy Spirit!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, use me to be a part of the answer for this world. Fill me and empower me to represent Jesus in a way that makes Him attractive to others. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: About noon I was taken to the radiology area. They put dye in my lymph nodes and watched the x-ray as it spread. It showed them where to place the blocks. I still have drainage in my chest tube, hopefully it is the remaining fluids from before. I have not yet spoken to the doctor. It was after five pm when I started waking up back in my room. Getting all that sleep in the afternoon leaves me wide awake to send out this late SOAP. Thank you, Jesus! And thanks for everyone's prayers. They keep us strong and moving forward.