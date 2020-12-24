December 24, 2020: SOAP #4039: John 19-21 SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 19:28 Later, knowing that all was now completed, and so that the Scripture would be fulfilled, Jesus said, “I am thirsty.” 29 A jar of wine vinegar was there, so they soaked a sponge in it, put the sponge on a stalk of the hyssop […]

December 24, 2020: SOAP #4039: John 19-21

SCRIPTURE: John (NIV) 19:28 Later, knowing that all was now completed, and so that the Scripture would be fulfilled, Jesus said, “I am thirsty.” 29 A jar of wine vinegar was there, so they soaked a sponge in it, put the sponge on a stalk of the hyssop plant, and lifted it to Jesus' lips. 30 When he had received the drink, Jesus said, “It is finished.” With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.

OBSERVATION: Of course, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus into the stream of humanity. But Christmas would not be Christmas without the death and resurrection. Christmas would lose its meaning.

APPLICATION: Today, the doctor tried to break it to me that I might not be home for Christmas. I told him, 'Its OK, its not my birthday.' My location does not affect my relationship with the Christ of Christmas. A number of years ago, I put some new words to an old song I found myself singing today:

I'll be here for Christmas, In worship at Your Throne;

With a heart of praise, My voice I'll raise

To Him who was and is.

Others at some manger, May pause, then hurry on,

But I'll be here for Christmas, In worship at Your Throne!

PRAYER: Lord, when you came to earth, you made it all about us. Today, in my heart, I want it to be all about You! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: The procedure yesterday showed the leaking lymph vessel, but it was too small to enter it to block the leak. So, the radiologist blocked an area of the larger vessel that supplied the smaller one, above and below the junction. The drainage was significantly less yesterday evening and through the night. It is even less this afternoon! There are some things too big for man, but they are not too big for God. AND there are some things too small for man, but they are not too small for God!