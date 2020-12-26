December 26, 2020: SOAP #4042: Rework of #2826: Revelation 1-4 SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 3:12 Him who overcomes I will make a pillar in the temple of my God. Never again will he leave it. I will write on him the name of my God and the name of the city of my God, the new […]

December 26, 2020: SOAP #4042: Rework of #2826: Revelation 1-4

SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 3:12 Him who overcomes I will make a pillar in the temple of my God. Never again will he leave it. I will write on him the name of my God and the name of the city of my God, the new Jerusalem, which is coming down out of heaven from my God; and I will also write on him my new name.

OBSERVATION: Overcomers are those who are so identified with Christ that God wants to be identified with them. So, Jesus writes on them the name of God. He writes the address of God. And He writes on them His new name! He wants everyone to know that this is His child! They bring Him joy! They are the ones referred to in Hebrews 12:2: who for the joy set before him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

APPLICATION: An artist signs his/her work so everyone can know who created the beautiful work of art. The painter signs the painting. The building is often named after the builders. God wants to be clearly identified with those who have remained faithful and not given in to temptation!



We can only imagine the joy Jesus has as He presents the overcomers before the throne of heaven! Father, here is the reason you sent me! For this one I died!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I want to be one who carries your name! I want you to be glad to be known as my God! Jesus, I want my identity with you to bring you joy while I remain here and when I appear with you in heaven. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!