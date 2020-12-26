December 23, 2020: SOAP #4038: Psalm 117; 119:81-176; 2John; 3John SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 119:130 The unfolding of your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple. OBSERVATION: Many times, the Word of God is like a rose bud. It is beautiful as it forms on the branch of the bush. We like to watch […]

December 23, 2020: SOAP #4038: Psalm 117; 119:81-176; 2John; 3John

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 119:130 The unfolding of your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple.

OBSERVATION: Many times, the Word of God is like a rose bud. It is beautiful as it forms on the branch of the bush. We like to watch them develop. We check every day to see how they are developing, because we know something even more beautiful is coming. Before too long, one petal will unfold itself from the bud. Then a second and third. Soon the beauty of the rose is revealed in all its glory.



This is the way God unfolds His Word to my heart. I am reading a passage I have read many times before. But this time a word or phrase catches my attention. Instead of rushing on, because I have only so much time to spend in God's Word, I pause to meditate on the 'petal' of what the Lord has just showed me. As I consider that 'petal' I find that another 'petal' is opening to my understanding.

APPLICATION: It takes time for the petals of a rose to unfold; and it make take time for God to fully unfold the 'petals' of a specific verse"but it is well worth the wait!

PRAYER: Lord, so often the wisdom and understanding I need comes to me as you unfold your word. No wonder that it is the ones who wait upon the Lord who renew their strength and mount up on wings as eagles. Amen.

Pastor Leon

My personal SOAP saga: Moving back into the normal flow of my life: I arose this morning after my first night at home. What a pleasant feeling. One of the first things I did was to see how much I weighed. 241 lbs. Quite a drop from the 272 I weighed when entering the hospital! After a breakfast of a small portion of scrambles eggs, freshly squeezed orange juice, and one very small chocolate-macadamia pancake, I was full"probably one third of what I used to eat. After breakfast, another task became very necessary. I needed to add several holes in my belt! It was too big to keep my clothes in place. Ha! This will probably be my last personal daily saga update, but I may give a report from time to time. One of the great blessings of this SOAP ministry to me is the prayer support from around the world! God brought Sharon and me through three tough weeks. His word to me was true"He was not going with me; I was going with Him! I was with Him, I stayed close to Him all the way. I was there to do His bidding. Thanks for your prayers.