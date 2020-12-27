December 28, 2020: SOAP #4043: Revelation 5-9 SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 8:3 Another angel, who had a golden censer, came, and stood at the altar. He was given much incense to offer, with the prayers of all the saints, on the golden altar before the throne. 4 The smoke of the incense, together with the prayers […]

December 28, 2020: SOAP #4043: Revelation 5-9

SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 8:3 Another angel, who had a golden censer, came, and stood at the altar. He was given much incense to offer, with the prayers of all the saints, on the golden altar before the throne. 4 The smoke of the incense, together with the prayers of the saints, went up before God from the angel's hand.

OBSERVATION: In Exodus (26:30) we read that Moses was told to build the tabernacle according to what he saw when he was in God's presence on Mount Saini. In Moses' tabernacle we see the altar of incense the last piece of furniture before the ark. It was the final stop where the priest would take the hot coals with incense to wave before the Lord as he approached the ark of the covenant and the mercy seat. It was piece of furniture closest to the mercy seat.



Here we see the altar of incense before God's throne.

APPLICATION: The prayers we thought got no higher than the ceiling; the prayers we wondered if anyone heard, but we prayed anyway. Those prayers mixed with incense help give heaven a beautiful fragrance.



With all the junk God sees on earth every day (abortion, addictions, slavery, abuse, etc.) surely it must be a healing balm to His heart to hear His people call out to Him.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, may a portion of those prayers be mine. May they rise as a beautiful fragrance to your throne. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!