pastorleon

Monday

Dec 28, 2020 at 10:10 PM


December 29, 2020: SOAP #4044:  Revelation 10-14

SCRIPTURE:  Revelation (NIV) 12:14 The woman was given the two wings of a great eagle, so that she might fly to the place prepared for her in the desert, where she would be taken care of for a time, times and half a time, out of the serpent's reach.

OBSERVATION:  Throughout the Bible we find that God always has a plan.  In so many ways, the Bible is a book about preparation.  It is a major topic!  Although, His servants may be required to walk by faith, God is never taken by surprise and is never without a plan.  He is always prepared! 

APPLICATION:   The more I read the Bible, the more convinced I am that I never need to worry.  I may not know what God is going to do, but I know He will do the right thing.  It will always be a holy thing and a loving thing.  It will always be for my good and His glory. 

Often when God waits until the last minute to bring about His supply or deliverance, and when I consider how God met the need"I come to realize that God was preparing the answer long before the need became a problem. 

PRAYER:   Heavenly Father, I believe you are already preparing for the next crisis I will face.  When I am walking with you, I can walk ahead into the storm with confidence.   Amen. 

Pastor Leon
