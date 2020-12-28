December 29, 2020: SOAP #4044: Revelation 10-14 SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 12:14 The woman was given the two wings of a great eagle, so that she might fly to the place prepared for her in the desert, where she would be taken care of for a time, times and half a time, out of the serpent's […]

December 29, 2020: SOAP #4044: Revelation 10-14

SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 12:14 The woman was given the two wings of a great eagle, so that she might fly to the place prepared for her in the desert, where she would be taken care of for a time, times and half a time, out of the serpent's reach.

OBSERVATION: Throughout the Bible we find that God always has a plan. In so many ways, the Bible is a book about preparation. It is a major topic! Although, His servants may be required to walk by faith, God is never taken by surprise and is never without a plan. He is always prepared!

APPLICATION: The more I read the Bible, the more convinced I am that I never need to worry. I may not know what God is going to do, but I know He will do the right thing. It will always be a holy thing and a loving thing. It will always be for my good and His glory.



Often when God waits until the last minute to bring about His supply or deliverance, and when I consider how God met the need"I come to realize that God was preparing the answer long before the need became a problem.





PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I believe you are already preparing for the next crisis I will face. When I am walking with you, I can walk ahead into the storm with confidence. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!