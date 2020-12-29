December 30, 2020: SOAP #4045: Revelation 15-18 SCRIPTURE: 2Pe 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. Revelation (NIV) 18:6 Give back to her as she has given; pay her back […]

December 30, 2020: SOAP #4045: Revelation 15-18

SCRIPTURE: 2Pe 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.



Revelation (NIV) 18:6 Give back to her as she has given; pay her back double for what she has done. Mix her a double portion from her own cup. 7 Give her as much torture and grief as the glory and luxury she gave herself. 8 Therefore in one day her plagues will overtake her: death, mourning and famine. She will be consumed by fire, for mighty is the Lord God who judges her.

10 Terrified at her torment, they will stand far off and cry: “'Woe! Woe, O great city, O Babylon, city of power! In one hour your doom has come!

17 In one hour such great wealth has been brought to ruin!'

19 They will throw dust on their heads, and with weeping and mourning cry out: “'Woe! Woe, O great city, where all who had ships on the sea became rich through her wealth! In one hour she has been brought to ruin!

OBSERVATION: God is as holy as He is loving. In His love, He will seem slow in keeping His promises of judgment. His desire is to give people every opportunity to repent. Yet, some people to their eternal loss, consider God too weak to bring judgment, or too uncaring and disinterested about things on earth. They continue to live their day-to-day life with no thought of preparing for eternity.

APPLICATION: A volcano seems to be sleeping while the magma and steam continue to build under the ground; it suddenly burst forth in a great display of power and destruction. It is nature's warning and display of God's power to bring judgment. It is a warning of the suddenness of God's wrath. A volcano is small compared to what Creator God will do to His rebellious creation.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, I do not want you to just get me ready on Sunday, or in times of nature's destruction when I am surrounded by the storm; Holy Spirit, help me to LIVE READY! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!