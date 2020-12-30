December 31, 2020: SOAP #4046: Revelation 10-14 SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 22:17 The Spirit and the bride say, “Come!” And let him who hears say, “Come!” Whoever is thirsty, let him come; and whoever wishes, let him take the free gift of the water of life. OBSERVATION: As we come to the last verses of the […]

December 31, 2020: SOAP #4046: Revelation 10-14

SCRIPTURE: Revelation (NIV) 22:17 The Spirit and the bride say, “Come!” And let him who hears say, “Come!” Whoever is thirsty, let him come; and whoever wishes, let him take the free gift of the water of life.

OBSERVATION: As we come to the last verses of the last chapter of the last book in the Bible, we find the gracious Spirit of God, the One there in the first verses of the first chapter of the first book (Genesis 1:2). He is extending an invitation to join Him. He is not saying 'go,' but 'come.' He is not telling us to go away but calling for us to join Him!

APPLICATION: It is for those who hear His voice to join him, not only in His presence, but also join Him in extending the invitation, 'Come!'



How ungrateful I would be if I received the 'free gift' of salvation but did not extend the invitation to others! So, I invite you to join me in asking God to forgive our sins and to be our Lord.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, I see that you and the bride, of which I am a part, are saying the same thing: 'Come.' There is power in agreement, especially when my words are Your words! May I always be sensitive to what You are saying, and may I be faithful to join you in proclaiming Your invitation to 'Come!' Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: I have now been home for 6 days. My strength and stamina are not where they were, but I have been feeling great! Every ten to fifteen minutes I stop and take a few deep breaths. I am praying for God's continued hand on the leaking lymph vessel. Originally the leak was so slight that it took over a week to fill my chest cavity with enough fluid to be noticeable. So, the next few days should tell us more. My appointment with the nurse practitioner yesterday went well. My heart is still in A-fib as it has been for about 20 years, but the blood pressure is better. Best of all, I am still going with HIM!