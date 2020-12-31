January 01, 2020: SOAP #4047: Genesis 1-2; Luke 1 SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. 2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. 3 And […]

January 01, 2020: SOAP #4047: Genesis 1-2; Luke 1

SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. 2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. 3 And God said

OBSERVATION: A fresh revelation came to me as I read the above verses. When I read these verses, I commonly think of God being the Creator and God being a Speaker. This time I saw something new for me. The great darkness that existed before the sun, moon and stars filled the sky with light could not stop the Spirit from moving! The Spirit was moving in the darkness!



The Holy Spirit still moves in darkness. The darkness cannot stop Him. He can see as clearly in darkness as in noon-day light. Those led by the Spirit need never fear the darkness.

APPLICATION: Much about the future lies in darkness, but of one thing I am sure. The Spirit of God is already there and already moving. To borrow some words from Bill Gaither, 'I believe, help thou my unbelief. I walk into the unknown (darkness) trusting all the while.'



The darkness ahead in our nation, in our world, in my circumstances will not hinder the presence and working of the Holy Spirit!!!



Though the Spirit of God was present, the work of creation did not begin without the spoken word of God. The Spirit of God does not move at my words, but when I speak the words of God. The better I know the written Word of God, the better I will know Jesus, the living Word of God. Then more and more my words will line up with the spoken words of God.

PRAYER: Jesus, as you spoke the words of your Father, so help me to faithfully speak your words"words of faith and not doubt"words of love and not disgust"kind words and not hurtful words. Holy Spirit, set a watch over my mouth and nudge me when I start to speak from human weakness. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!