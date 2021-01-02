January 03, 2021: SOAP #4049: Genesis 6-8; Luke 3 SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 3:21 When all the people were being baptized, Jesus was baptized too. And as he was praying, heaven was opened 22 and the Holy Spirit descended on him in bodily form like a dove. And a voice came from heaven: “You are my […]

January 03, 2021: SOAP #4049: Genesis 6-8; Luke 3

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 3:21 When all the people were being baptized, Jesus was baptized too. And as he was praying, heaven was opened 22 and the Holy Spirit descended on him in bodily form like a dove. And a voice came from heaven: “You are my Son, whom I love; with you I am well pleased.”

OBSERVATION: The relationship God the Father had with the Son of Man is the relationship God desires with each of us. Jesus, though Almighty God, Creator of the heavens and earth, “emptied” Himself to live as man.



He did not live as sinful man, for He was born without sin. He lived as Adam lived before the fall with several great distinctions. First: Adam was created a mature man. Jesus was born a baby and had to grow through infancy, childhood, teen years, and young adult seasons of life. Second: Adam lived in a sinless world. Jesus was born into a world full of sin. Third: In encountering Satan, Adam and Eve succumbed to the first temptation, Jesus resisted three. How appropriately, Paul writes of Jesus as the “Last Adam,” for those who by faith enter the death of Jesus die to the nature inherited from Adam. We are no longer under the curse of sin brought on by Adam's sin. Our inheritance will no longer be calculated from Adams legacy. Paul then speaks of Jesus as the “Second Man.” We become a new creation with a new inheritance. We are no longer under the domination of sin! Jesus ended the old Adamic line and began a brand new 'Christic' line!

APPLICATION: My sins are forgiven, and I have accepted Jesus as my Savior and Lord"so how do I live, knowing that Jesus now lives inside with me? I treat Him as a very honored guest. I do not ignore Him. I try to make Him comfortable living in me. I introduce Him to others. In everything I say and do, I consider His presence. I do not knowingly do anything to embarrass Him or make Him uncomfortable. I set my heart to grow in my knowledge of this honored guest in my life. I ask Him questions and learn to recognize His voice. It is all so simple!

PRAYER: My prayer: To be like Jesus, to be like Jesus. All I ask, to be like you. All through life's journey, From earth to glory, All I ask, to be like you! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Today seemed better than yesterday. I still have some tightness in my chest and get short of breath when I exert myself for four or five minutes. The prayers of my wife and of the many SOAP readers are always with me. Of that I am sure and grateful!