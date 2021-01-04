January 04, 2021: SOAP #4050: Genesis 9-11; Luke 4 SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 4:1 Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the desert, 2 where for forty days he was tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days, and at the end of them […]

January 04, 2021: SOAP #4050: Genesis 9-11; Luke 4

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 4:1 Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the desert, 2 where for forty days he was tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days, and at the end of them he was hungry.

OBSERVATION: Being 'full of the Holy Spirit' and being 'led by the Spirit!' How exciting is that! Surely great things are ahead! Revival is coming! But No! The Spirit led him into the desert where 'for forty days he was tempted by the devil!'

APPLICATION: Being a 'Spirit-filled' believer does not mean that I will not have hard times. It does not mean that I will never go into a desert. There may be times when the Spirit clearly leads me into tough times where I am tempted.



But this is my confidence: I am not in the trouble by myself! The One with me has already been here! He has already withstood the devil's temptations! He has been tempted and tested in every way common to man and came out victorious! He has promised to be my Helper!!!

PRAYER: Lord, relying on your presence is my assurance of victory. Thank you! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: I make sure not to miss any doctor's appointments. If they are important, then my appointment with God and His church is even more important!!! This morning during communion, the body of Christ gathered in prayer around Sharon and me. The Presence of the Holy Spirit was strong among us. The touch of the Holy Spirit was sweet. I still have some tightness in my chest, but I am feeling good. I need to make an appointment to see a doctor and have some x-rays later this week.