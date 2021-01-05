January 06, 2021: SOAP #4052: Genesis 15-17; Luke 6 SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 6:1 One Sabbath Jesus was going through the cornfields, and his disciples began to pick some ears of corn, rub them in their hands and eat the grain. 2 Some of the Pharisees asked, “Why are you doing what is unlawful on the […]

January 06, 2021: SOAP #4052: Genesis 15-17; Luke 6

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 6:1 One Sabbath Jesus was going through the cornfields, and his disciples began to pick some ears of corn, rub them in their hands and eat the grain. 2 Some of the Pharisees asked, “Why are you doing what is unlawful on the Sabbath?” … 5 Then Jesus said to them, “The Son of Man is Lord of the Sabbath.”

Mark (NIV) 2:27 Then he said to them, “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. 28 So the Son of Man is Lord even of the Sabbath.”

OBSERVATION: The Sabbath had been given to man as a day of rest. They were to remember it and keep it holy. The Jewish leaders began to make 'laws' on what it meant to 'keep it holy.' They used the laws to control the people; to demonstrate their authority.



The Sabbath had been put in place for man's benefit. It was meant to be a blessing to man. Man was created to serve God, not the Sabbath. The Sabbath was to help man fulfill his purpose in loving God and loving others. Just note how Jesus used the Sabbath to honor God and serve others. We read of Him teaching and healing.

APPLICATION: I can think of many things God has provided for people to use in serving Him that then begin to dominate their lives. God has provided jobs but soon the jobs keeps them away from gathering with other believers. What was provided as a benefit for them to serve the Lord"that very thing becomes their lord! They have stopped being the 'lord' of their possessions and their possessions have become their lord.



Jesus did not acknowledge the sabbath as Lord, but that He is the Lord of the Sabbath! With Jesus as my LORD, I need to be the lord of my Sabbaths, my possessions, and my relationships.

PRAYER: Jesus, if you are not Lord of all my life, then you are not Lord at all. Holy Spirit, help me see things from your perspective. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity! My personal SOAP saga: Enjoyed a men's prayer time this morning. Accomplished a lot at my desk. Deep breathing seems to be better than yesterday. Still waiting for a doctor's appointment later this week.