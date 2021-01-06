January 07, 2021: SOAP #4053: Genesis 18-19; Psalm 3; Luke 7 SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 3:1 O LORD, how many are my foes! How many rise up against me! …3 But you are a shield around me, O LORD; you bestow glory on me and lift up my head.4 To the LORD I cry aloud, and […]

January 07, 2021: SOAP #4053: Genesis 18-19; Psalm 3; Luke 7

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 3:1 O LORD, how many are my foes! How many rise up against me! …3 But you are a shield around me, O LORD; you bestow glory on me and lift up my head.

4 To the LORD I cry aloud, and he answers me from his holy hill. Selah

5 I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the LORD sustains me.

6 I will not fear the tens of thousands drawn up against me on every side.

… 8 From the LORD comes deliverance. May your blessing be on your people. Selah

OBSERVATION: In verse 3 above, we find that David was not looking for God to provide his protection. He was not looking for God to raise up an army to defend him. He was not looking for a band of angels to encamp around him. He was not looking for a wall of protection to be built around him.



The LORD, Himself was David's protection. The LORD, Himself, was his shield. The Lord did not just send answers, the Lord, Himself, answered David Himself!!! David could sleep in peace because the LORD, Himself, was with him. There was no reason to fear or worry because the LORD, Himself, would deliver David!

APPLICATION: This same LORD was with me in Viet Nam. This same LORD drew my attention to verse 5. After that, I began sleeping with my boots off. At first, I was apprehensive; it was an act of faith. The LORD, Himself, honored my faith and we never had any trouble with the enemy at night.



Recently, I spent 18 days in the hospital, the first 11 in isolation due to a positive COVID test. The same LORD was with me! The LORD, Himself, spoke to me. The LORD, Himself was with me!

PRAYER: Amen.

Pastor Leon

My personal SOAP saga: Today was a good day. Tomorrow I have an appointment with the doctor who originally placed the chest tube in me. I am expecting the x-ray to show evidence of God's continued healing presence. And I am expecting some wisdom as to when I can return to driving the bus.