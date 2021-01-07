January 08, 2021: SOAP #4054: Genesis 20-22; Luke 8 SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 18:10 Then the LORD said, “I will surely return to you about this time next year, and Sarah your wife will have a son.” Now Sarah was listening at the entrance to the tent, which was behind him.Genesis (NIV) 21:1 Now the LORD […]

January 08, 2021: SOAP #4054: Genesis 20-22; Luke 8

SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 18:10 Then the LORD said, “I will surely return to you about this time next year, and Sarah your wife will have a son.” Now Sarah was listening at the entrance to the tent, which was behind him.

Genesis (NIV) 21:1 Now the LORD was gracious to Sarah as he had said, and the LORD did for Sarah what he had promised. 2 Sarah became pregnant and bore a son to Abraham in his old age, at the very time God had promised him. … 5 Abraham was a hundred years old when his son Isaac was born to him.

OBSERVATION: In chapter 18, God promised that Sarah would have a son. In chapter 21, God kept His word. God did what Abraham and Sarah could not do. Years of childlessness proved that having a child was not in their power. If God wanted them to have a child, God would have to make it happen! That is what God did!



Surely Abraham and Sarah had pleaded with God for a child many times. It must have been a major subject of their conversation. Sarah must have cried herself to sleep many a night. Now at age 90, with all hope of having a child was gone, when told that they would have a child, Sarah laughed.



Thankfully, God's promised was based on His character and not on Sarah's response.

APPLICATION: When standing on my own wants and wishes, I stand alone. God is not committed to do what I say. When I am standing on God's promises, I never stand alone! I am standing with God! He is as interested in keeping His promises as am I!



It is important that I remember what God has told me. I may desire for Him to join me in standing on my word, BUT I must join Him in standing with Him on His word.

PRAYER: Lord, to stand on your promises, I need to know what you have spoken to me. I open my heart to you. I open my ears to you. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

The SOAP saga continues: Today I had an MRI of my chest. My chest has been tightening. It was difficult for me to lie still on my back, but knowing that I was with the Lord, I was able to be still long enough for the process. The doctor showed Sharon and myself the computer image where we could easily see the large amount of fluid pressing on my lungs and heart. He inserted a tube and drained off 2.4 liters of cloudy liquid. It was proof that the block inserted in the lymph duct did not work. I will now go to a surgeon to have the duct tied off. It needs to be done but is not an immediate emergency. The leak is so slight that is not noticeable from day to day. But it sure is noticeable when relieved!