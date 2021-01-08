January 09, 2021: SOAP #4055: Genesis 23-24; Luke 9 SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 9:20 “But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?” Peter answered, “The Christ of God.” 21 Jesus strictly warned them not to tell this to anyone. 22 And he said, “The Son of Man must suffer many things and […]

January 09, 2021: SOAP #4055: Genesis 23-24; Luke 9

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 9:20 “But what about you?” he asked. “Who do you say I am?” Peter answered, “The Christ of God.” 21 Jesus strictly warned them not to tell this to anyone. 22 And he said, “The Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders, chief priests and teachers of the law, and he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.” 23 Then he said to them all: “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.

OBSERVATION: They heard Him, but did they really hear Him? He was talking and telling them some important information. They would need to remember what He said, they would need to remember it all. Every word was important!



During the time leading up to the crucifixion, did the disciples remember His remarks about His death? Then, once the crucifixion was finished and His body in the grave, did they remember what He said about the third day? I can only imagine what the disciples would have been doing if they remembered and believed what Jesus had told them! They might have been preparing a great celebration! Jesus' enemies remembered and sealed the tomb; the disciples did not remember and went into hiding!

APPLICAION: There have been times when remembering what God had said to me in the past was the key to walking in victory in the present, even before the battle was won! When God speaks to me about my future, it means that He will get me through my present troubles!



As my present physical (heart & lymph duct) problems continue, God's word to me before going to the hospital continues to give me peace, encouragement, and strength. God told me, 'No, I am not going with you; you are going with me.' And so, it continues!

PRAYER: Lord you said that we should live by EVERY WORD that is spoken by the mouth of God. (Matthew 4:4) Holy Spirit, help me remember EVERY WORD that you have given to me. I may forget the words that come from man, but may I always remember your words to me. Burn them in my heart. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: I received a personal call from a pulmonary doctor today laying out a course of action. Monday I will be evaluated by a thoracic surgeon and we will determine how to proceed. From the personal interest and response of the many doctors and nurses I have met, I am getting the idea that my problem is fairly unique. Join me in praying that God will use this for their good, and my good, but mostly for His glory! Having the fluid drained from my chest yesterday, made last night and today almost normal. Of course, any day with Jesus, having the Holy Spirit living within, is a great day! Sharon and I so appreciate the many, many notes of encouragement we receive from SOAP readers. At times we are carried along by your prayers. It is like taking a walk with the wind at your back.