January 10, 2021: SOAP #4056: Genesis 25-26; Psalm 6; Luke 10

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 10:38 As Jesus and his disciples were on their way, he came to a village where a woman named Martha opened her home to him. 39 She had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord's feet listening to what he said. 40 But Martha was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made. She came to him and asked, “Lord, don't you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!” 41 “Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, 42 but only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.”

OBSERVATION: In this passage we can easily see the tension between the urgent and the important. The urgent says, 'Do me now! I cannot wait!' The urgent had Martha's attention. Having such an important guest as Jesus in their home required extra preparation for the meal. For the meal to be served in a timely way, required immediate attention. This was urgent! Mary should have been able to see what needed to be done!



The important says, 'Take your time; do me right.' Sometimes we hear the important saying, 'I am important, so wait until you have time to do me right. Do not rush through me.' And so, we put off the important, and we put off the important, and we put off the important… We put it off until it becomes urgent and we rush through it, or we put it off until it no longer seems important and we forget about it. Mary had put the important before the urgent. Jesus commended her and defended her choice.

APPLICATION: It is a choice I must make every day, the choice between the urgent and important. There is nothing more important in this life than confessing my sins, receiving Jesus as forgiver, and making Him the Lord of my life.



I see choices between important and urgent are made every day as adults raise children. Do I do ignore teaching moments to do what is easiest or most convenient for me? There are times when my attitude toward the urgent becomes important! And there are some urgent things that are also important!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, keep me aware of important matters as I face the cry of the urgent. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Nothing new for today! Praise the Lord!