January 11, 2021: SOAP #4057: Genesis 27-28; Psalm 4; Luke 11

SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 28:10 Jacob left Beersheba and set out for Haran. 11 When he reached a certain place, he stopped for the night because the sun had set. Taking one of the stones there, he put it under his head and lay down to sleep. 12 He had a dream in which he saw a stairway resting on the earth, with its top reaching to heaven, and the angels of God were ascending and descending on it. 13 There above it stood the LORD, and he said: “I am the LORD, the God of your father Abraham and the God of Isaac. I will give you and your descendants the land on which you are lying. 14 Your descendants will be like the dust of the earth, and you will spread out to the west and to the east, to the north and to the south. All peoples on earth will be blessed through you and your offspring. 15 I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go, and I will bring you back to this land. I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.”

OBSERVATION: Did I just understand what I think I did??? Here is the God of creation interacting with a single person. He does not give man a 'to do' list. He does not give man an overview of what He is expecting from man.



No, God tells man what HE is going to do for the man!!! 'I will give you… I am with you and will watch over you… I will bring you back… I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you!' He tells the man what the man can expect from God!

APPLICATION: Moses asked the obvious: “Who among the gods is like you, O LORD? (Exodus 15:11) The Psalmist wrote: 'Among the gods there is none like you, O Lord; no deeds can compare with yours.' (Psalm 86:8) There is no god like our God!!! What god has set himself to serve man and to do what is best for man? Yet the God of Creation has done just that! Who would not serve a God like that???

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, with all you have done for me, how can I do less than gave my all to you! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: another good day. Tomorrow to see the surgeon at the Veteran's Hospital.