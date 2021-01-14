January 15, 2021: SOAP #4061: Genesis 37-38; Psalm 7; Luke 15 SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 15:5 And when he finds it [the lost sheep], he joyfully puts it on his shoulders 6 and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, 'Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.' 7 I […]

January 15, 2021: SOAP #4061: Genesis 37-38; Psalm 7; Luke 15

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 15:5 And when he finds it [the lost sheep], he joyfully puts it on his shoulders 6 and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, 'Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.' 7 I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who do not need to repent…



9 And when she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together and says, 'Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.' 10 In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.” …



32 But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.'”

OBSERVATION: If one can understand the joy of finding a lost sheep, if one can understand the joy of finding a lost coin, if one can understand the need for a father's celebration"then one can understand the rejoicing in heaven when a sinner repents. It is natural. It is logical. It is proper. It is expected. It is what you do when something of value that was lost is restored! And what is of more value than a person!



Every sinner that repents is another validation of the death of Jesus!

APPLICATION: Anyone wanting to bring joy to the Father and anyone wanting to honor Jesus for His great sacrifice should be working to rescue others from sin. If I want to bring joy to the courts of heaven and cause a celebration, I should be witnessing every day to someone. After all, 'It is no secret what God can do. What He's done for others, He'll do for you!'

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, make me aware of every opportunity to let others know what Jesus has done for me and what He can to do for them. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Went back to the clinic doing the DOT physical, showing proof that I had met the CPAC requirements, but since it was not so noted on the first page, they would not accept! I'll try again Monday. Physically, I am doing great, thanks for all the prayers!