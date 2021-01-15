January 16, 2021: SOAP #4062: Genesis 39-41; Luke 16 SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 41:47 During the seven years of abundance the land produced plentifully. 48 Joseph collected all the food produced in those seven years of abundance in Egypt and stored it in the cities. In each city he put the food grown in the fields […]

January 16, 2021: SOAP #4062: Genesis 39-41; Luke 16

SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 41:47 During the seven years of abundance the land produced plentifully. 48 Joseph collected all the food produced in those seven years of abundance in Egypt and stored it in the cities. In each city he put the food grown in the fields surrounding it. … 53 The seven years of abundance in Egypt came to an end, 54 and the seven years of famine began, just as Joseph had said. There was famine in all the other lands, but in the whole land of Egypt there was food.



Luke (NIV) 16:9 I tell you, use worldly wealth to gain friends for yourselves, so that when it is gone, you will be welcomed into eternal dwellings.

OBSERVATION: In Genesis we read the story of Joseph storing up the abundance from seven fruitful years to be used in the seven years of famine that would follow. They were looking ahead and preparing for the future.



In Luke we read Jesus parable about the steward who was about to lose his job. He used the money in his authority to make friends for when he was out of work. He was preparing for the future. Jesus concludes his story telling those listening to use their worldly wealth to make friends that would welcome them into heaven.

APPLICATION: Financial advisors advise us on what should happen to our money after we die, but they say nothing about what will happen to us after we die. They plan our present life as though we have no future life. To them death is the end all. Jesus did not make that mistake! You need a financial advisor with the big picture! Do not just invest your money to plan for your retirement, invest your money to plan for your eternity!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, thank you for the opportunity to invest in your kingdom. I can invest my service, my talents, my possessions, my experience, my money, and my time. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Another good day! Contacted the VA for another printout from my CPAC machine. Monday is a holiday, so, I will go Tuesday. That should complete the bus driving physical. Praise the Lord!