January 18, 2021: SOAP #4064: Genesis 44-46; Luke 18 SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 46:2 And God spoke to Israel in a vision at night and said, “Jacob! Jacob!” “Here I am,” he replied. 3 “I am God, the God of your father,” he said. “Do not be afraid to go down to Egypt, for I will […]

January 18, 2021: SOAP #4064: Genesis 44-46; Luke 18

SCRIPTURE: Genesis (NIV) 46:2 And God spoke to Israel in a vision at night and said, “Jacob! Jacob!” “Here I am,” he replied. 3 “I am God, the God of your father,” he said. “Do not be afraid to go down to Egypt, for I will make you into a great nation there. 4 I will go down to Egypt with you, and I will surely bring you back again. And Joseph's own hand will close your eyes.”

OBSERVATION: God is speaking to Jacob and giving him direction to move ahead and travel to Egypt where he will see his son Joseph. The emphasis in this passage is not in what God wants Jacob to do, but on what God is going to do for Jacob!

APPLICATION: When God gives me an assignment, He is not depending on my ability to accomplish the assignment, but on His ability to work through me. In giving me an assignment, He is looking for an opportunity to demonstrate His power, His wisdom, His provision. He is looking to display His all-surpassing ability through my weaknesses. He is looking to display His provision through my lack. He is looking to display His wisdom through my obedience.



The key is to know His voice and to do what God directs. If it is His will, He will be responsible for everything. If I am doing what I think is best, then it becomes my responsibility. I have faith for His provision when I know that I am doing His will. I have His presence promised to me!



My goal is not to show what I can do, but to be an avenue for God to show what He can do. My life is to be a window through which people can see Jesus!

PRAYER: Lord, make me a clean window so that it will be easy for people to see you in me and working through me. Amen.

Pastor Leon.

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Nothing new to report. God's healing work continues to be evident in my physical body! Again: thanks for your prayers and all the glory goes to Jesus!