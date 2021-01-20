January 21, 2021: SOAP #4067: Exodus 1-2; Psalm 88; Luke 21 SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 21:1 As he looked up, Jesus saw the rich putting their gifts into the temple treasury. 2 He also saw a poor widow put in two very small copper coins. 3 “I tell you the truth,” he said, “this poor widow […]

January 21, 2021: SOAP #4067: Exodus 1-2; Psalm 88; Luke 21

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 21:1 As he looked up, Jesus saw the rich putting their gifts into the temple treasury. 2 He also saw a poor widow put in two very small copper coins. 3 “I tell you the truth,” he said, “this poor widow has put in more than all the others. 4 All these people gave their gifts out of their wealth; but she out of her poverty put in all she had to live on.”

OBSERVATION: My observations: 1. Offerings are open to all. No one can give too much; no one can give too little. 2. There are people who can see our giving. 3. The Watcher, Jesus sees our giving. 4. People consider the gift according to its monitory value. 5. Jesus considers the gift according to the sacrifice required; He knows what is left after the offering has been given.

APPLICATION: Tax time is drawing near. This is the month businesses are required to provide each employee a record of earnings for 2020. It is also a month when charitable organizations (including churches) send a record of donations to those who gave to them in 2020.



As I consider the money I received and the money I gave, I wonder what my heavenly receipt record would show. If Jesus were preparing my 2020 giving report, would He have any comments?

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, you are the one who has promised to supply all the needs of a giver. And you are the one whispering into my mind to increase a certain area of giving. Since you are our Provider, how can I say no. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Praise the Lord!!! Today I drove both my morning and afternoon school bus routes! It was good to be back with the students. To God be all the glory!