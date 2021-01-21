January 22, 2021: SOAP #4068: Exodus 3-5; Luke 22 SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 4:30 and Aaron told them everything the LORD had said to Moses. He also performed the signs before the people, 31 and they believed. And when they heard that the LORD was concerned about them and had seen their misery, they bowed down […]

January 22, 2021: SOAP #4068: Exodus 3-5; Luke 22

SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 4:30 and Aaron told them everything the LORD had said to Moses. He also performed the signs before the people, 31 and they believed. And when they heard that the LORD was concerned about them and had seen their misery, they bowed down and worshipped.

OBSERVATION: What joy! What relief! God knew about their troubles with the Egyptians! God was concerned! They were to hold a holy day to the Lord in the desert. God was going to deliver them from Egypt!!! BUT in the next chapter we read:

SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 5:15 Then the Israelite foremen went and appealed to Pharaoh: “Why have you treated your servants this way? 16 Your servants are given no straw, yet we are told, 'Make bricks!' Your servants are being beaten, but the fault is with your own people.” 17 Pharaoh said, “Lazy, that's what you are"lazy! That is why you keep saying, 'Let us go and sacrifice to the LORD.'

OBSERVATION: The Egyptians stopped supplying the straw, but demanded they continue meeting the same quota of bricks every day! They beat them if they fell short.

APPLICATION: Did God keep His promises? Absolutely! But it did not happen as quickly as the Israelites would have liked. Troubles increased as the Egyptians demanded the impossible.



I have heard many promises of revival! God wants to bless His church with a time of miracles. BUT my heart tells me that it will not come as quickly as we would like. There is a time of trouble coming, and in many places already here. In the trouble we will call out to God and God will answer, God will send miraculous provision, God will deliver, God will heal those who have no doctor, God's presence will be heavy on His people, God will be glorified.

PRAYER: Father, in your love and wisdom keep us in your care. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Day two of bus driving! What a joy to see the students again. God specifically told me to. So, I will continue until He makes it clear that he has somewhere else for me to spend my time.