January 23, 2021: SOAP #4069: Exodus 6-8; Luke 23

SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 6:1 Then the LORD said to Moses, “See, I have made you like God to Pharaoh, and your brother Aaron will be your prophet. 2 You are to say everything I command you, and your brother Aaron is to tell Pharaoh to let the Israelites go out of his country. 3 But I will harden Pharaoh's heart, and though I multiply my miraculous signs and wonders in Egypt, 4 he will not listen to you. Then I will lay my hand on Egypt and with mighty acts of judgment I will bring out my divisions, my people the Israelites. 5 And the Egyptians will know that I am the LORD when I stretch out my hand against Egypt and bring the Israelites out of it.”

OBSERVATION: It was time for God to keep His promise to Abraham. The Israelites would need to fight to take over the Promised Land. The book of Joshua describes their battles.

But before they could conquer their Promised Land, they must first get out of Egypt! The deliverance was to be God's work. God did not give Moses a battle plan; He only gave Moses information of what HE would do! This whole sixth chapter of Exodus is God declaring what HE was going to do!

Deliverance from Egypt"God did the fighting. Conquering of the Promised land"Israel did the fighting.

APPLICATION: In considering the above, I see a large picture of God's plan for me/each believer. My deliverance from sin comes totally at Christ's expense. As the Israelites could do nothing to save themselves, so I can do nothing to save myself!

Now that I am saved, God gives me instructions on how to live. Through His Word He shows me how to live and establish His kingdom in my life.

PRAYER: Jesus, thank you for delivering me from sin. And now, under the direction of the Holy Spirit, and in following Your example, you want ME to bring my life into the fullness of your Kingdom. Amen.

My personal SOAP saga: Day three of bus driving! Monday, I have a follow-up appointment for an x-ray and meeting with a surgeon to see if there is any fluid in my chest cavity. I am believing he will find all as God created it, within normal limits.