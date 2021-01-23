January 24, 2021: SOAP #4070: Exodus 9-11; Luke 24 SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 24:5 In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead? 6 He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, […]

January 24, 2021: SOAP #4070: Exodus 9-11; Luke 24

SCRIPTURE: Luke (NIV) 24:5 In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead? 6 He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: 7 'The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'” 8 Then they remembered his words.

OBSERVATION: This should have been no surprise. This had all been explained to them earlier. Now it was coming back. Their minds found their way back to the words of Jesus. Yes, He had said this would happen. They remembered His words.



How much better it would have been for them if they had remembered earlier. The cross would have not seemed so final. They would have looked forward to this day with expectation! They could have left their spices brought to perfume the body of Jesus"they could have left them at home.



But only afterward did they remember!

APPLICATION: I considered the past two and a half months of surgery recovery as a challenge. Four or five times a day I reminded God (and myself) of what He said to me few hours before checking into the hospital. 'He was not going to go with me; I was going to go with Him!' He was not there for my purpose; I was there for His purpose.



Remembering His words kept me living in victory, even when in quarantine for the virus. Remembering His words caused me to look for opportunities to witness and minister to those coming into my room. Remembering His words filled my heart with joy that the Creator of the Universe would speak to me personally. When it was discovered that an accident during the heart repair was causing my chest cavity to fill with fluid, and I was readmitted to a hospital, I remembered His words.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, continue to bring God's words to my memory. Let me not forget. Amen.

