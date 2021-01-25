January 26, 2021: SOAP #4072: Exodus 14-16; Acts 2 SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 14:13 Moses answered the people, “Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the LORD will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. 14 The LORD will fight for you; you need only […]

January 26, 2021: SOAP #4072: Exodus 14-16; Acts 2

SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 14:13 Moses answered the people, “Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the LORD will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. 14 The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

OBSERVATION: The Israelites were trapped between the Red Sea and Pharaoh's army. They feared the worst until God spoke through Moses. Deliverance is God's work. The plagues on the nation of Egypt were all God's work. God had them prepare a Passover lamb, but the deliverance was totally God's work. And trapped between Pharaoh's army and the sea"they could do nothing. If they were to be delivered God would have to do it for them! AND HE DID!!! He parted the waters and they walked across on dry ground. When Pharaoh and his army followed, the waters closed on them.

The Israelites had to fight to establish God's rule and kingdom in the Promised Land but the deliverance from Egypt was all God's fight.

APPLICATION: There is nothing I can do to gain my salvation. The song says: 'Jesus paid it all; all to Him I owe' Sin was defeated on the cross! Satan's defeat is guaranteed. Satan is guilty of the death of the Only One who had no sin and did not deserve to die!

Now that I am saved by the work of Jesus on the cross, it is my challenge to establish God's rule and kingdom in my own life and my environment. I am to work out my salvation. (Philippians 2:12-13) I am so thankful for the Holy Spirit who came to guide and help me.

PRAYER: Jesus, thank you for all you have done and still do for me. You forgave me, filled me with your Holy Spirit. You have directed my life for your glory and your good. I also thank you for what you enable and empower me to do. You use me in establishing and strengthening your kingdom. I am doubly blest, first by what you do for me, second by what you do through me. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!



My personal SOAP saga: PRAISE THE LORD! He has answered our (yours and mine) prayers! The x-ray taken today of my chest showed no fluid in the chest cavity! The doctor said I did not need any follow-up visits! Hallelujah!