January 27, 2021: SOAP #4073: Exodus 17-20; Acts 3

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 3:2 Now a man crippled from birth was being carried to the temple gate called Beautiful, where he was put every day to beg from those going into the temple courts. 3 When he saw Peter and John about to enter, he asked them for money. 4 Peter looked straight at him, as did John. Then Peter said, “Look at us!” 5 So the man gave them his attention, expecting to get something from them. 6 Then Peter said, “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.” … 8 He jumped to his feet and began to walk…

OBSERVATION: The beggar was looking for money. He was probably expecting to receive a few small coins. Peter and John did not have any money to give; but they had something better. And what they had; they were willing to give.

APPLICATION: As the SOAP ministry expands on Facebook, I receive requests for money every day. I believe I have something better than money to give. I have a fresh word from the Lord! God is alive today; God speaks today!



The God who fed the Israelites for 40 years in the wilderness is alive today! The God who fed 5000 with a young boy's lunch is still alive today!



When we try to convince man to give, we only get what man can give. But when we take our request to God in faith believing that He hears and He answers, we get what God can give. One way, man gets the glory, the other God!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, I pray that you use the SOAPs to build faith in our hearts. May our eyes of faith be focused on You and not on man. Help us to look to you, expecting you to provide our needs. It brings you glory when people respond to you rather than to our arguments to convince them to give to us. Amen.

Heavenly Father, I pray for people experiencing hunger and poverty. Hear their prayers. See their suffering. Respond to their faith and meet their needs. May they become a testimony of the value of faith being placed in you and not man. Amen

Pastor Leon

My personal SOAP saga: Praise the Lord for 73 healthy years He has given me for His glory! What a blessing to call God my Father; may He be blessed to call me His son.