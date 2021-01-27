January 28, 2021: SOAP #4074: Exodus 21-22; Psalm 12; Acts 4 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 4:34 There were no needy persons among them. For from time to time those who owned lands or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales 35 and put it at the apostles' feet, and it was distributed to anyone […]

January 28, 2021: SOAP #4074: Exodus 21-22; Psalm 12; Acts 4

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 4:34 There were no needy persons among them. For from time to time those who owned lands or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales 35 and put it at the apostles' feet, and it was distributed to anyone as he had need.

OBSERVATION: What politicians want to do by taxing the rich and distributing to the poor became reality in the book of Acts church because the Holy Spirit moved in the hearts of the wealthy to give willingly. The wealthy pay taxes grudgingly when the government makes tax laws. When the Holy Spirit moves on their hearts, they give willingly and joyfully and generously. On the receiving side, the poor are more inclined to receive with thankful hearts what is cheerfully and willingly given. However, when they are given what has been taken from others by the government, they often begin to expect it and become dependent on 'free' money.



The real looser is God. He loses seeing the wealthy giving joyfully in response to what they have been given. He loses hearing the heart cry of the needy and the joy He has of answering their prayers. He loses the glory that should have been his through the generosity that comes in response to His sacrifice of His Son. He loses the glory of praise coming from those who are totally dependent on Him.

APPLICATION: The wealth God has given me is not in an abundance of money, but in appreciation of the Word of God. For years, the Holy Spirit has given me an understanding of the heart of God and what He desires. He has trained me to see things as He sees them. He has taught me to consider how things affect God. He shows what things make Him smile and what things hurt His heart. And now, in my older years, God has specifically directed me to this simple but unique ministry: Daily SOAP. Day by day God speaks to me and draws out of me what He has put into me. It is humbling to be used of God!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I want to share joyfully and generously what you have so generously sown into my heart. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: A most blessed day, spending my 73rd birthday in the presence of God, with my wife and the students on the bus.