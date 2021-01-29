January 30, 2021: SOAP #4076: Exodus 25-27; Acts 6 SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 25:2 “Tell the Israelites to bring me an offering. You are to receive the offering for me from each man whose heart prompts him to give. 3 These are the offerings you are to receive from them: gold, silver, and bronze; 4 blue, […]

January 30, 2021: SOAP #4076: Exodus 25-27; Acts 6

SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 25:2 “Tell the Israelites to bring me an offering. You are to receive the offering for me from each man whose heart prompts him to give. 3 These are the offerings you are to receive from them: gold, silver, and bronze; 4 blue, purple and scarlet yarn, and fine linen; goat hair; 5 ram skins dyed red and hides of sea cows; acacia wood; 6 olive oil for the light; spices for the anointing oil and for the fragrant incense; 7 and onyx stones and other gems to be mounted on the ephod and breast piece.

OBSERVATION: God tells them to bring an offering. Then He tells them what to give! This is a nation that has been in Egypt for 430 years, the last long portion as slaves. How could God expect a nation of slaves to give gold, silver, bronze, etc.? God had thought of that problem ahead of time. On the night the Israelites left Egypt, they were told to ask the Egyptians for silver, gold, and articles of clothing. The Egyptians were glad to be rid of the Israelites, so they gave them anything they desired. It was because of the Israelites that every first born had died. (Exodus 12:35-36)



When God told them what to give, He already knew what they had! He was the one who caused the Egyptians to be 'favorably disposed' to the Israelites. So, God was only asking them to give what had been given to them! They carried out of Egypt what was needed for the assignment to build the tabernacle.

APPLICATION: I find myself in the same situation as the Israelites. God desires an offering from me. He knows what I have because He gave it to me. He often tells me what to give. In giving, I am becoming a part of something much greater than myself, or my own plans. God has already given me what He desires from me. If I believe He gave it to me, then I can freely give it away; He gave it to me, and He can do it again! God values a gift based on the sacrifice; sometimes the smaller gift includes the larger sacrifice.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, when I became a part of your family, you are making me like you. You are a giver; You are making me a giver. You gave the greatest gift when you gave your Son. Amen.

