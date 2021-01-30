January 31, 2021: SOAP #4077: Exodus 25-27; Acts 6 SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 27:44 “So I will consecrate the Tent of Meeting and the altar and will consecrate Aaron and his sons to serve me as priests. 45 Then I will dwell among the Israelites and be their God. 46 They will know that I am […]

January 31, 2021: SOAP #4077: Exodus 25-27; Acts 6

SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 27:44 “So I will consecrate the Tent of Meeting and the altar and will consecrate Aaron and his sons to serve me as priests. 45 Then I will dwell among the Israelites and be their God. 46 They will know that I am the LORD their God, who brought them out of Egypt so that I might dwell among them. I am the LORD their God.

OBSERVATION: In these verses, God is not claiming the Israelites as His children, but He is claiming to be their God! In these verses I see that God in his great love is not emphasizing that the Israelites identify with Him, but that He identifies with them! It was the LORD God who delivered them from Egypt. He brought them out of Egypt! They did not come out on their own strength. At His direction they had built a tabernacle and now it is the LORD God who would be living among them! He was coming down to live at their level. The LORD God wanted to be known as their God.

APPLICATION: Claiming to be God's child may not impress the enemy, but when God claims to be my God…that is different! When my enemy is attacking, I may call out, 'I am a child of God.' If the enemy does not listen to me, the Creator speaks up, 'Back off, I am the LORD! I am the LORD Leon's God!'

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, teach to depend on the LORD my God. Teach me trust that He will do for me as He did for the Israelites when they crossed the wilderness. Instead of looking to friends on earth for help, teach me to go to the LORD my God. Amen.

Pastor Leon

My personal SOAP saga: Yesterday I finished my first full week of bus driving since my heart surgery and follow-up problems. I am still not asking God to go with me through each day, but to confess that I am going with Him! He is my Lord; He directs my path. My heart is so full of gratitude for everyone's prayers, I must say 'Thank you,' one more time!