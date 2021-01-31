February 01, 2021: SOAP #4078: Exodus 30-32; Acts 8 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 8:26 Now an angel of the Lord said to Philip, “Go south to the road"the desert road"that goes down from Jerusalem to Gaza.” 27 So he started out, and on his way, he met an Ethiopian eunuch, an important official in charge of […]

February 01, 2021: SOAP #4078: Exodus 30-32; Acts 8

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 8:26 Now an angel of the Lord said to Philip, “Go south to the road"the desert road"that goes down from Jerusalem to Gaza.” 27 So he started out, and on his way, he met an Ethiopian eunuch, an important official in charge of all the treasury of Candace, queen of the Ethiopians. This man had gone to Jerusalem to worship, 28 and on his way home was sitting in his chariot reading the book of Isaiah the prophet. 29 The Spirit told Philip, “Go to that chariot and stay near it.”

OBSERVATION: Philip was directed to the road running between Jerusalem and Gaza. Philip could have assumed that God was sending him to Gaza and taken a shortcut. But He would have missed God's assignment. As Philip was moving in the direction (on his way v.27) God sent him, he met the Ethiopian eunuch.

APPLICATION: It was as I was 'on my way' in preparation to be a missionary, that God sent me into the US Navy. It was as I was 'on my way' to a retirement in the military that God directed me to be the pastor of Bayview Chapel, Kaneohe, Hawaii. It was as I was 'on my way' as the pastor that God showed me to move to Kansas. It was as I was 'on my way' into retirement that God directed me to begin writing SOAPs. God was leading me in directions, not to destinations.



I have found that as I traveled in the direction God sent me, at the right place, He changed my direction. He was not pointing to another destination; He was pointing in another direction. In looking back, I remember those calls to a life as a missionary. I remember the songs I sang. I remember the times of surrender to His will. Yet God did not direct me to a specific mission field. But now my heart is full of awesome gratitude at how God is fulfilling His first call on Leon. Through the SOAP ministry, every day I get to minister in 3-4 countries in Asia and 4-5 countries in Africa.





PRAYER: Heavenly Father, I know that there are times when you lead people to destinations (like Jonah to Nineveh) but the pattern for me is in direction. Continue to lead me by your Holy Spirit for my good and your glory! Amen

