SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 35:30 Then Moses said to the Israelites, “See, the LORD has chosen Bezalel son of Uri, the son of Hur, of the tribe of Judah, 31 and he has filled him with the Spirit of God, with skill, ability and knowledge in all kinds of crafts" 32 to make artistic designs for work in gold, silver and bronze, 33 to cut and set stones, to work in wood and to engage in all kinds of artistic craftsmanship.

Acts (NIV) 10:5 [An angel to Cornelius] Now send men to Joppa to bring back a man named Simon who is called Peter….

19 [The Spirit of God to Peter] While Peter was still thinking about the vision, the Spirit said to him, “Simon, three men are looking for you. 20 So get up and go downstairs. Do not hesitate to go with them, for I have sent them.”

OBSERVATION: Bezalel and Peter. Two different men in two different settings. Same Spirit of God enabling them to fulfill two important assignments. Bezalel chosen and anointed by the Spirit to craft the furniture for the Tabernacle in which God would dwell in the midst of His people. Peter chosen and anointed by the same Spirit to formally introduce the gospel to the Gentiles. Bezale served at the beginning of the tabernacle/temple ministry; Peter served in declaring that the tabernacle/temple ministry was complete! God, by His Spirit would not be limited to an earthly Jewish tabernacle but would dwell in His church of both Jews and Gentiles!

APPLICATION: That same Holy Spirit uses people today. A Christian at work gives a word of witness. A friend invites them to church. A greeter gives them a heart-felt welcome and a smile. The pastor preaches a Holy Spirit anointed message. And yet another leads them in a prayer of repentance and surrender. The first had the ministry of Bezalel; the last had the ministry of Peter. God used many prophets and kings in the years between Bezalel and Peter. All had a part in the work of the Lord! All"from the witness at work to the altar prayer"were led by the same Holy Spirit!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit use me in the progression of your work in someone's life today. May I be found faithful in the place you have assigned me. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!