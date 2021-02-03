February 04, 2021: SOAP #4081: Exodus 37-38; Psalm 19; Acts 11 SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 19:7 The law of the LORD is perfect, reviving the soul. The statutes of the LORD are trustworthy, making wise the simple.8 The precepts of the LORD are right, giving joy to the heart. The commands of the LORD are radiant, […]

February 04, 2021: SOAP #4081: Exodus 37-38; Psalm 19; Acts 11

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 19:7 The law of the LORD is perfect, reviving the soul.

The statutes of the LORD are trustworthy, making wise the simple.

8 The precepts of the LORD are right, giving joy to the heart.

The commands of the LORD are radiant, giving light to the eyes.

9 The fear of the LORD is pure, enduring forever.

The ordinances of the LORD are sure and altogether righteous.

10 They are more precious than gold, than much pure gold;

they are sweeter than honey, than honey from the comb.

11 By them is your servant warned; in keeping them there is great reward.

OBSERVATION: David, the author of this psalm is not asking a question; he is stating truth. He is not asking if the law, the statutes, the precepts, the commands of the LORD, the ordinances of the LORD–David is not asking if these are valuable. He is declaring truth. He is declaring that these are more valuable than gold and sweeter than honey.



APPLICATION: If I consider the Word of the LORD 'more precious than gold,' it should not take a stranger long to realize the value of the Word in my life. After just a few minutes of conversation, they would know the value I place of the scriptures. A quick around my home should cause a stranger to realize that I consider the Word of God more precious than 'much pure gold.'

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, anoint me with a greater appreciation and value of God's Word. May those around me quickly come to know that Leon values the scriptures. Amen.

Pastor Leon

