February 05, 2021: SOAP #4082: Exodus 39-40; Psalm 15; Acts 12 SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 40:34 Then the cloud covered the Tent of Meeting, and the glory of the LORD filled the tabernacle. 35 Moses could not enter the Tent of Meeting because the cloud had settled upon it, and the glory of the LORD filled […]

February 05, 2021: SOAP #4082: Exodus 39-40; Psalm 15; Acts 12

SCRIPTURE: Exodus (NIV) 40:34 Then the cloud covered the Tent of Meeting, and the glory of the LORD filled the tabernacle. 35 Moses could not enter the Tent of Meeting because the cloud had settled upon it, and the glory of the LORD filled the tabernacle. 36 In all the travels of the Israelites, whenever the cloud lifted from above the tabernacle, they would set out; 37 but if the cloud did not lift, they did not set out" until the day it lifted. 38 So the cloud of the LORD was over the tabernacle by day, and fire was in the cloud by night, in the sight of all the house of Israel during all their travels.

OBSERVATION: God was keeping His promise to Abraham. The big picture was that His children would cross the wilderness and make Canaan their home. But the little picture"the day by day leading of the Holy Spirit was as important as the big picture. The specific day by day leading came from God's presence in the cloud by day and the pillar of fire by night.

APPLICATION: For me, the big picture is that I am going to heaven! My sins are forgiven by the blood of Jesus shed on the cross. For me, the little picture is as important as the big picture. The Holy Spirit, like the cloud, is with me all day, every day. I must keep my ears and heart open to His stirring.



Carefully following the day-by-day leading of the Holy Spirit may be important to help someone else settle the big picture. Following the Spirit's leading will affect the rewards I receive in heaven. Following the Spirit's daily leading is the best way to bring joy the Father's heart who sacrificed so much for me.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, the best guarantee of being where you will want me tomorrow, is to be where you want me today. Help me not be so future focused that I miss out on today. Today you have something, big or little, that is important for my tomorrow. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!