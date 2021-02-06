February 07, 2021: SOAP #4084: Leviticus 4-6; Acts 14 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 14:26 From Attalia they sailed back to Antioch, where they had been committed to the grace of God for the work they had now completed. 27 On arriving there, they gathered the church together and reported all that God had done through them […]

February 07, 2021: SOAP #4084: Leviticus 4-6; Acts 14

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 14:26 From Attalia they sailed back to Antioch, where they had been committed to the grace of God for the work they had now completed. 27 On arriving there, they gathered the church together and reported all that God had done through them and how he had opened the door of faith to the Gentiles.

OBSERVATION: Paul and Silas had been sent out on a missionary journey by the Holy Spirit and by the church in Antioch. (Acts 13:3-4) They had completed their circuit and were now back in Antioch.



They had one thing left to do: give a report to the ones who had sent them out and had been praying for them.

APPLICATION: It is so easy to ask people to pray for us, especially on Facebook. (It should be called 'Facelessbook' because we cannot see the faces of those to whom we are talking.) Some people put things on Facebook that should be kept for their personal diary and not put out for the public to read!



If I am sincere about asking people to pray for me, then I should be considerate in reporting back as to how God answered those prayers. When I do not report back, I rob God of the glory that would be given to Him because He answered their prayers. I rob people of knowing the answers to their prayers that would cause their faith to grow. I rob myself of an opportunity to express appreciation.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, my heart is full of appreciation for all you have done for me. So, it should naturally overflow to those who pray for me, encourage me, assist me, etc. I know you have heard and answered many prayers made on my behalf. Bless each one who prayed for me. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: Yesterday I finished my second full week of bus driving. My wife, Sharon, and I often comment on how much we appreciate the many people who prayed for us. There were times we felt carried along by someone's prayer. We serve a faithful God!