February 09, 2021: SOAP #4086: Leviticus 10-12; Acts 16 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 16:40 After Paul and Silas came out of the prison, they went to Lydia's house, where they met with the brothers and encouraged them. Then they left. OBSERVATION: Paul and Silas had come to Philippi because of specific leading by the Holy Spirit. […]

February 09, 2021: SOAP #4086: Leviticus 10-12; Acts 16

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 16:40 After Paul and Silas came out of the prison, they went to Lydia's house, where they met with the brothers and encouraged them. Then they left.

OBSERVATION: Paul and Silas had come to Philippi because of specific leading by the Holy Spirit. They met a small group of women meeting at the riverbank for prayer. The freeing a demon-possessed woman brought them into contention with the city leaders. Paul and Silas were 'severely flogged' and put in jail with their feet in stocks. While they were singing and praising the Lord at midnight an earthquake freed all the prisoners resulting in the salvation of the jailer. They were now released from prison with strict orders to leave town. But on their way, they stopped by Lydia's house, quite probably the meeting place of the new church.



It is interesting to note, that they did not stop by Lydia's house to get some help on their way out of town. They did not stop to get some encouragement to help them on to the next town. (I am sure meeting with other believers did encourage them.) This verse tells us that Paul and Silas were the ones doing the encouraging!!! Just released from prison, but they were encouraging others. Recently 'severely flogged,' yet they were the ones doing the encouraging.

APPLICATION: Being an encourager does not depend on my circumstances. It does not depend on the difficulties I am presently facing. Just sharing my testimony often serves to encourage someone else.



Encouraging is a self-less ministry, putting others before one's self. It is focusing on the difficulties that someone else is going through. It is giving a word of cheer, or of hope. It is sharing a thought, or doing a deed, that helps lift a heavy load. It is saying, 'I believe in YOU!'

PRAYER: Lord, today help me to see the potential you have placed in someone I meet. Then show me how to encourage them to become all you mean for them to be. Help me lift their faith to trust You! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!