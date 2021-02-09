February 08, 2021: SOAP #4085: Leviticus 7-9; Acts 15 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 17:24 “The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by hands. 25 And he is not served by human hands, as if he needed anything, because he […]

February 08, 2021: SOAP #4085: Leviticus 7-9; Acts 15

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 17:24 “The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by hands. 25 And he is not served by human hands, as if he needed anything, because he himself gives all men life and breath and everything else. 26 From one man he made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he determined the times set for them and the exact places where they should live. 27 God did this so that men would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from each one of us. 28 'For in him we live and move and have our being.'

OBSERVATION: Paul is preaching to unbelievers in the city of Athens. He had found an altar dedicated 'To The Unknown God;' beginning with that, he preached to them about The Creator God who made everything. He does not live in man-made temples and He is not served by men as though He needs something they can give Him. God placed men on the earth so that they could 'find' Him. He wants to be found.

APPLICATION: We live on the earth He created. We live in the atmosphere He created. We breathe the air He created. We eat the food He created. We drink the water He created. The omnipresent God is all around us. He wants to be found. He makes Himself find-able. That is why He sent Jesus. God wants to be found.



King David's charge to his son, Solomon, 'If you seek him, he will be found by you; but if you forsake him, he will reject you forever.' Creation proves God's existence to those who have faith. Jesus proves God's love to those who accept Him.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, looking for you is like playing hind-and-seek with my mother. She would hide, but when I came close, her laugh would give her away. When I seek for you, you have so many ways of giving yourself away"of making yourself known. If you did not want me to know you, there is no way I could find you, but you do! …and I am so thankful! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!