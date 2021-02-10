February 11, 2021: SOAP #4088: Leviticus 15-17; Acts 18 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 18:24 Meanwhile a Jew named Apollos, a native of Alexandria, came to Ephesus. He was a learned man, with a thorough knowledge of the Scriptures. 25 He had been instructed in the way of the Lord, and he spoke with great fervor and […]

February 11, 2021: SOAP #4088: Leviticus 15-17; Acts 18

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 18:24 Meanwhile a Jew named Apollos, a native of Alexandria, came to Ephesus. He was a learned man, with a thorough knowledge of the Scriptures. 25 He had been instructed in the way of the Lord, and he spoke with great fervor and taught about Jesus accurately, though he knew only the baptism of John. 26 He began to speak boldly in the synagogue. When Priscilla and Aquila heard him, they invited him to their home and explained to him the way of God more adequately. 27 When Apollos wanted to go to Achaia, the brothers encouraged him and wrote to the disciples there to welcome him. On arriving, he was a great help to those who by grace had believed.

OBSERVATION: In this passage we see two different, but compatible characteristics needed in the body of Christ. First: Apollos, had a good understanding of the scripture (which would be limited to the Old Testament in Apollos' day), and a good speaking ministry"yet he was not too proud that he could not receive teaching from Priscilla and Aquila. Second: we see Pricilla and Aquila not so much looking for a ministry to a crowd, but willing to minister to a single person.

APPLICATION: Like Apollos, I must remain open to learning from others. Like Pricilla and Aquila, I must remain open to ministering to individuals. Jesus always had time for individuals, i.e., Nicodemus, the Samaritan woman, the blind man, the man at the pool, etc.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, keep me learning. Teach me from your Word and from others ministering Your Word. Heavenly Father, keep me humble. In working to get to the important task, help me not to overlook the individuals needing attention. May I be like Jesus to them. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!

My personal SOAP saga: