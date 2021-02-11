February 12, 2021: SOAP #4089: Leviticus 18-19; Psalm 13; Acts 19 SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 19:8 Paul entered the synagogue [in Ephesus, province of Asia] and spoke boldly there for three months, arguing persuasively about the kingdom of God. 9 But some of them became obstinate; they refused to believe and publicly maligned the Way. So, […]

February 12, 2021: SOAP #4089: Leviticus 18-19; Psalm 13; Acts 19

SCRIPTURE: Acts (NIV) 19:8 Paul entered the synagogue [in Ephesus, province of Asia] and spoke boldly there for three months, arguing persuasively about the kingdom of God. 9 But some of them became obstinate; they refused to believe and publicly maligned the Way. So, Paul left them. He took the disciples with him and had discussions daily in the lecture hall of Tyrannus. 10 This went on for two years, so that all the Jews and Greeks who lived in the province of Asia heard the word of the Lord.

OBSERVATION: Timing is so important in Kingdom ministry. Earlier (Acts 16:6) the Holy Spirit stopped Paul from going into the province of Asia, directing him instead into Macedonia, to the city of Philippi. Now, in chapter 19, Paul teaches in the synagogue for three months and then moved his ministry to a lecture hall for two years. This was not a sabbath day ministry, or a Sunday ministry, or Sunday and Wednesday Bible Study ministry"this was a daily ministry. This was the time for Asia. Everyone in the province received a witness of the word.

APPLICATION: The Christian life is so much more than a weekly life; it is a daily life. Daily life and daily ministries are important. Each believer has a daily ministry to the Lord in praise and worship. Each believer has daily ministry opportunities in their work and living places. Each believer has daily ministry opportunity in prayer. There is not a more important daily ministry than that of Christian parents raising their children!

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, keep prompting me every day. Show me ways to serve God and those around me. Stir my heart several times each day to opportunities in which I can let Jesus shine through me. Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!